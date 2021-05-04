ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065594 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,179.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,051.86 or 0.03744118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00265688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.82 or 0.01162030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00733523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.05 or 1.00105622 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

