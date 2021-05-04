ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

ICON Public stock opened at $213.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.70. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $145.11 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

