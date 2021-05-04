Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Identiv stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

