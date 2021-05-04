IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.880-8.180 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.88-8.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $27.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.