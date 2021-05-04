IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.880-8.180 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.88-8.18 EPS.

IDXX traded down $27.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $522.04. 15,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,008. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.35 and a 200 day moving average of $488.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.