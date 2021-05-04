IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $68.03

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.03, but opened at $65.48. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands.

IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

