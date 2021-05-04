IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of IHS Markit worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

