Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.26 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $75,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $39,195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $18,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

