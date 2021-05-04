Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $3.53 Million in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Loews by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Loews by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Loews by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

