Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 40,178 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,178 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

