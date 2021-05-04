Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Illumina also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $376.89.

ILMN stock opened at $386.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.77. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

