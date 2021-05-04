Illuvium Market Capitalization Reaches $35.00 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $59.75 or 0.00111436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $35.00 million and $701,813.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00265184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $616.98 or 0.01150744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00031238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00734465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.61 or 0.99835254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

