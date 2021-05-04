Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after acquiring an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after buying an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.