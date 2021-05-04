Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.93.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$37.37 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$37.48. The company has a market cap of C$27.43 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.13.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.49%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

