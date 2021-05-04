Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $94.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $83.33 on Monday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

