Independent Research Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €103.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.69 ($129.05).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €99.91 ($117.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €99.58 and a 200-day moving average of €90.44. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.