Inex Project Tops 1-Day Volume of $215.00 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Inex Project has a total market cap of $360,082.58 and $215.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Inex Project has traded down 93.8% against the dollar. One Inex Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00276228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.71 or 0.01170858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.52 or 0.00726750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,703.82 or 1.00076498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com.

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

