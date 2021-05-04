Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

