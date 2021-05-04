Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

IFSUF stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

