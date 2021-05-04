InfuSystem (INFU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,683. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $444.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

