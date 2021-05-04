Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of INGR traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $93.26. 13,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,546. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.