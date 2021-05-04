Ingredion Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,492% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE INGR opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

