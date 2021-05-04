Injective Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.89 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $19.65 or 0.00034972 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $472.64 million and approximately $68.89 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00076413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.76 or 0.00902024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,866.93 or 0.10442940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00046264 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.