Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.38.

INE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:INE traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.31. 679,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.27. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.59 and a 52-week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

