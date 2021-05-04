Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NOTV stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inotiv stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

