InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 152,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 181,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

IPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

