Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Sells 1,032 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,032 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,980.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,585 shares in the company, valued at $235,523.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Ridloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

