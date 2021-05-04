Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 61,058 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,298.92. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.06.

Get Amesite alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.