Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $29,607,123.12 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HCA opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

