Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 182,302 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Precigen stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.06. 1,440,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

