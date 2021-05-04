Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells 32,388 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIGI opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.