Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $95.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

