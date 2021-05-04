Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NSP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,150. Insperity has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

