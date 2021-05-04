Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of INSP traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

