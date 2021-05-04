Insured Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $322,419.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $4.53 million and $322,419.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00066063 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,203.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.91 or 0.03760109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00267289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.53 or 0.01161616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.00737972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.34 or 1.00545532 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.