Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 608,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

