Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.35 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,656. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $819,932 in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

