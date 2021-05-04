Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

