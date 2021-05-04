International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 558,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 212,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

