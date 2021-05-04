International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IGT opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

