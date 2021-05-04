Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $35.50 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $344.08 million during the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.