Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

IPI stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. 1,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,317. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $470.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IPI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.