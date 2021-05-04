Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

INTU traded down $14.07 on Tuesday, reaching $397.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,424. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.30 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.89. The company has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

