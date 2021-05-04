Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 5.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $54,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.89. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.30 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

