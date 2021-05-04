Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $512,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,780 shares of company stock worth $26,987,343. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $867.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $780.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $763.55. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $495.55 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

