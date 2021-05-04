Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

