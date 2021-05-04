Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

