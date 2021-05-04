Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PDN opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

