Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 8.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.06. 105,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $149.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

