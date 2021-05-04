Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

